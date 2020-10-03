PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 168.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62,055.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 401,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.97.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.