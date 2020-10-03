PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 415,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 825,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

