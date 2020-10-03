PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

