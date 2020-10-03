Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

