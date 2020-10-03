First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $201,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $85.30 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

