550 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 20,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $356.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,329 shares of company stock worth $252,302,232 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

