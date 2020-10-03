Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

