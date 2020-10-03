Woodstock Corp Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 471.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.19.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

