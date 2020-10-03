First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 650,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.08 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

