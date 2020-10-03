Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 238,767 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147,921 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 814,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500,300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,208 shares of the airline’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

LUV opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

