Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

