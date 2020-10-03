Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.70. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2,124,460 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

