PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 365 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

