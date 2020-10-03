PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,298,000 after purchasing an additional 706,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after purchasing an additional 869,916 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

