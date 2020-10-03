Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

