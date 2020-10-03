Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $120,000 in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $362.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $204,678.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,967 shares of company stock valued at $806,428. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

