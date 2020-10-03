12,983 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

BRKL opened at $8.79 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.