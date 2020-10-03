Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. MKM Partners raised their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

