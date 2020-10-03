Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $152,000 in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 116,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 224,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

