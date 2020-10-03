Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 10,025 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 118,668 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,399,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

8X8 stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $60,171.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,795 shares of company stock worth $1,968,492. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.