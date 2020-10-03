Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 10,109 Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $110,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

