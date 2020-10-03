Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $189,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 161,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hilltop stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

