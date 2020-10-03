12,453 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.