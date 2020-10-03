Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 55,821 Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 542,095 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 473,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.