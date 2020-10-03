Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 13,000 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 736,637 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 578,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 555,540 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 462,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

