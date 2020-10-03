Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667 in the last three months.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

