Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 253,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,745,739 shares of company stock valued at $370,287,153 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of -64.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

