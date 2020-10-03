Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 253,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,745,739 shares of company stock valued at $370,287,153 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of -64.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 365 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 365 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $120,000 in MBIA Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $120,000 in MBIA Inc.
12,983 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
12,983 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Infinera Corp.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Infinera Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report