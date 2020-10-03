Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,848 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

