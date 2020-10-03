Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $369,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HVT. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

HVT opened at $21.79 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

