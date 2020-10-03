Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 332,586 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Element Solutions worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,226 shares during the last quarter.

ESI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

