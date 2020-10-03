Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 110,050 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of First Bancorp worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 105.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,350,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 1,721,188 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,061,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

