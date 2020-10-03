Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,656 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Kadmon worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $674.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.48. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.