Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $12.07 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.