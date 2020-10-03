Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Coherent worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Coherent by 767.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

