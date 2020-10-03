Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Valmont Industries worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5,304.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 277,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 202,110 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,233,000 after buying an additional 156,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 109,715 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7,087.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 83,773 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

