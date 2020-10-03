Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 517.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $385,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,935 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,007 over the last three months.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

