Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 69.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE:THS opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

