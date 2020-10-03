Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Andersons were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

