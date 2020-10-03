Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $178.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

