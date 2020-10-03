Woodstock Corp Trims Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 132,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.63 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

