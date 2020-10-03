Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their target price on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

RJF opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

