Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

NYSE:YUM opened at $95.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $115.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,717 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.