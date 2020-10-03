Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $344,000 Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 500.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.