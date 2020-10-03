Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $387,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $259.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.55. The firm has a market cap of $740.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

