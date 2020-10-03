Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 625,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 113,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

