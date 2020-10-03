Park National Corp OH Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Park National Corp OH Takes Position in FedEx Co.
Park National Corp OH Takes Position in FedEx Co.
Weyerhaeuser Co Position Cut by Park National Corp OH
Weyerhaeuser Co Position Cut by Park National Corp OH
Park National Corp OH Has $185,000 Position in Halliburton
Park National Corp OH Has $185,000 Position in Halliburton
Park National Corp OH Makes New $212,000 Investment in DTE Energy Co
Park National Corp OH Makes New $212,000 Investment in DTE Energy Co
Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Autoliv Inc.
Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Autoliv Inc.
Park National Corp OH Sells 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
Park National Corp OH Sells 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report