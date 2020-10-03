Park National Corp OH Makes New $212,000 Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

