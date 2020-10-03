Park National Corp OH Sells 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $313.95 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day moving average of $324.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

