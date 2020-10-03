Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 6,299 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

WRK opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

