Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

